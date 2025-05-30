Martin Zubimendi was the centre of a high-profile transfer saga last summer.

It appeared the Arsenal-bound midfielder was on his way to Liverpool to be the first signing of the Arne Slot era, but a change of heart saw him stay in San Sebastian, at least for another season.

Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal made a move for the midfielder, with reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano even giving the deal a 'here we go' but almost three weeks later there has been no announcement from either club, with little clarification on what comes next.

"We would love him to stay" - Real Sociedad hierarchy claim Arsenal move isn't done yet

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Spain thanks the fans during the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal leg one match between Netherlands and Spain at De Kuip on March 20, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Image credit: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

With Jorginho leaving the club at the end of his contract, and no clarification on whether Thomas Partey will be at the club next season, a move for Zubimendi makes sense.

Arsenal, however, will be panicking that a similar situation to Liverpool's last season may occur, with both the president and new sporting director of Real Sociedad suggesting they are trying to convince him to stay.

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid at Reale Arena on October 06, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, in a press conference to announce new sporting director Erik Bretos and manager Sergio Francisco, president Jokin Aperribay said: “We’ve told Martin to go to the national team calmly, to think about it, and we’d like him to stay.

"We know there are several options. Something may come to fruition or not… I don’t see it happening in the short term. We don’t see it that way, so we have to wait and see.”

Similarly in El Diario Vasco, new sporting director Bretos was quoted saying: “I would love for him to stay at Real Sociedad, and our duty is to find solutions in case he leaves. What he did has stuck with me.”

The end of the quote may be relating to the u-turn he made last year when it seemed a transfer to Anfield was imminent, only for him to stay at his boyhood club.

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta shake hands at Anfield before Liverpool and Arsenal clash in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands, however, that Zubimendi is very close to joining Arsenal with everything already agreed with the deal.

Arsenal need to reinforce if they are to close the gap to Premier League champions Liverpool. The Reds finished 10 points ahead of them this season and had the title wrapped up with four games to go.

Whilst perhaps it isn't a priority position for Arsenal with Declan Rice able to cover there and Myles Lewis-Skelly playing a lot of youth football there, signing one of the world's most coveted defensive midfielders would signal huge intent from Arsenal.