'Ashamed' Mourinho: Chelsea not in relegation battle

Jose Mourinho is "ashamed" by Chelsea's standing in the Premier League, but insists they are not in a relegation battle.

The west London club's woeful title defence continued on Monday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City, leaving them in 16th position and 14 points adrift of the top four.

Although Chelsea qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League last week, the 52-year-old has been embarrassed by their domestic displays.

"We can't finish top four, but we can still finish top six because so many teams are dropping points, but at the moment we're in a zone where I feel ashamed," Mourinho told BBC Sport.

However, the Chelsea coach is adamant his players do not need to concern themselves with a fight to retain their Premier League status.

"I accept we are in the relegation zone but I don't accept we are in a relegation battle," he added.

"You look at the table and we are there, but you think you are in a relegation battle if you are there for three or four months. I don't think that."