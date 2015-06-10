Ashley steps down from Newcastle board as McClaren joins

New head coach Steve McClaren will take up a place on Newcastle United's board of directors, while owner Mike Ashley has relinquished his seat.

McClaren took the reins at Newcastle on Wednesday and, having signed an initial three-year deal, will become the first Premier League boss to be on their club's board.

However, owner Ashley - a target of fans' frustrations during recent seasons due to a perceived lack of investment in the team - will step down from the board.

Ashley, who purchased the club in 2007, is seen by many Newcastle supporters to be a key reason behind the club's struggles.

Chief scout Graham Carr and ambassador Bob Moncur will also join the board alongside managing director Lee Charnley.

Charnley said in a statement: "This is a very positive step forward for the club and I am delighted that Steve, Graham and Bob will join me on the board.

"It was particularly important for us that the head coach also became a board member in order to gain a full understanding and appreciation for the club and its operations as a whole, not just the football side.

"In Steve we have an individual who embraced that responsibility.

"Graham and Bob's passion for the club is beyond question and I believe given the collective skills, knowledge and experience, together, we are incredibly strong.

"Whilst, of course, we all have our individual primary duties, there is a huge common desire for the club as a whole to move forward and succeed."