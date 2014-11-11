Aston Villa and Spurs fined over altercation

The hosts were leading 1-0 at Villa Park earlier this month when a skirmish broke out midway through the second half.

Villa striker Christian Benteke clashed with Spurs' Ryan Mason and Erik Lamela, and was subsequently sent off for pushing the former in the face, before two late goals for the visitors earned them a dramatic 2-1 victory.

On Tuesday, the FA confirmed that both clubs had been hit with a financial penalty for failing to control their players.

"Both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £20,000 after the clubs admitted a breach of FA Rules in relation to their fixture on 2 November 2014," an FA statement read.

"The charge was that the clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 66th minute of the match.

"Both clubs accepted the standard penalty fine of £20,000."