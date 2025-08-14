Aston Villa fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Aston Villa fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in, with Unai Emery's side looking for another high-flying campaign
The Aston Villa fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set.
A brand-new season kicks off with Unai Emery's Aston Villa at home, as Newcastle United travel to the Midlands before fixtures against Brentford and Crystal Palace in what is a relatively manageable start to the campaign.
Villa don't face their first so-called ‘Big Six’ opponent until October in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur, so it'll be important to get off to a quick start… especially given the end of their season.
Liverpool and Manchester City make up an ominous double-header to close the campaign, with fans hoping to have done all the hard work in the league before those games.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new campaign, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for Emery's squad.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Aston Villa fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
16 Newcastle (H)
23 Brentford (A)
29 Crystal Palace (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Everton (A)
21 Sunderland (A)
27 Fulham (H)
OCTOBER
4 Burnley (H)
18 Tottenham (A)
25 Man City (H)
NOVEMBER
1 Liverpool (A)
8 Bournemouth (H)
22 Leeds (A)
29 Wolves (H)
DECEMBER
3 Brighton (A)
6 Arsenal (H)
13 West Ham (A)
20 Man United (H)
27 Chelsea (A)
30 Arsenal (A)
JANUARY
3 Nott’m Forest (H)
7 Crystal Palace (A)
17 Everton (H)
24 Newcastle (A)
31 Brentford (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Bournemouth (A)
11 Brighton (H)
21 Leeds (H)
28 Wolves (A)
MARCH
4 Chelsea (H)
14 Man United (A)
21 West Ham (H)
APRIL
11 Nott’m Forest (A)
18 Sunderland (H)
25 Fulham (A)
MAY
2 Tottenham (H)
9 Burnley (A)
17 Liverpool (H)
24 Man City (A)
