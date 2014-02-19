Aston Villa boss Lambert denies Lowton rift

The right-back missed only one Premier League game for Villa last season following his move from Sheffield United, but has started only 13 top-flight matches in the current campaign.

Lowton was not even on the bench for the goalless draw at Cardiff City last week, having also been dropped for the game at Liverpool last month and disciplined by the club after turning up late for training.

Lambert has quelled speculation of a rift with the 24-year-old, though, and defended his decision to omit the full-back for the Cardiff stalemate.

"I just left him out. I had to pick a team that I thought was right," Lambert is quoted as saying in The Daily Mirror.

"He's been fine. I don't want people writing I've fallen out with him, because that's nonsense.

"There's no such thing."