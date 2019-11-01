Aston Villa set to welcome back Jack Grealish for Liverpool clash

Captain Jack Grealish will be back in the Aston Villa squad against Liverpool.

The attacking midfielder suffered a calf injury last weekend at Manchester City and missed the Carabao Cup win against Wolves.

Keinan Davis sustained a hamstring problem during the Wolves game and he will be out for around three to four weeks, while fellow forward Jota will resume training on Monday after recovering from a hernia operation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a selection dilemma over Fabinho as the midfielder is one booking away from a suspension.

If the Brazil international were to be shown his fifth yellow card of the season he would be ruled out of next week’s crunch clash with Manchester City, so Klopp may opt for Georginio Wijnaldum in the holding role.

Fellow midfielder Naby Keita is a doubt with the knock picked up in midweek and centre-back Joel Matip is missing until after the international break with the recurrence of a knee problem.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Steer Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Konsa, Nakamba, Targett, McGinn, Hourihane, Lansbury, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Wesley, Kodjia.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana, Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Origi, Brewster.