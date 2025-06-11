Liverpool and Manchester City are already two early favourites for next season's Premier League title

Liverpool and Manchester City will once again go toe-to-toe for the Premier League title next season, that's almost a given.

Having ended City’s four-year monopoly at the top, Arne Slot looks primed and ready to tackle the demands English football brings once again, especially with signings such as Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez moving along nicely.

City’s rebuild, for now, looks a little more complicated, with their legal battle against the Premier League for an alleged 115 charges of financial mismanagement still ongoing. So why would Liverpool help out their fellow Premier League rivals when it comes to transfers?

Why would Liverpool help out Manchester City in the transfer market?

Manchester City suffered a disappointing campaign on all fronts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has made it abundantly clear his team needs rejigging, especially with ageing players such as Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and even perhaps Bernardo Silva all heading for the exit door.

But the Merseysiders are happy to help out in the market, with Slot in desperate need of new attacking options, as the futures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz still need to be concluded.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Bayer Leverkusen and Erik ten Hag are lining up a move for Jack Grealish as a potential replacement for the outgoing Wirtz. The talented German international is now expected to be confirmed as a Liverpool player in the coming weeks.

Grealish has seen his days numbered at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola seemingly freezing the England international out of his plans after recently axing him from City’s Club World Cup squad.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having started only seven Premier League games in 2024/25, the former Aston Villa man is also liked by his former club, as well as Newcastle United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

City want a fee in the region of £40m, with Grealish having arrived in Manchester as one of the most expensive English players of all time back in 2021 for £100m, a then British record fee.

Jack Grealish is a player who has suffered from City's poor season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Of course, Jack has to play. That's the truth Jack is an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. And it didn't happen this season, and last season neither. And he needs to do it with us, or another place,” said Guardiola when asked about Grealish back in May.

"But that is a question for Jack, his agent, and the club. If he stays, we'll be fine, and he'll fight like he fought since day one to make a contribution."

In FourFourTwo’s view, a move to Germany wouldn’t be a bad idea for Jack, but we can’t see him moving away from the Premier League. Newcastle United would be our pick for Grealish this summer.