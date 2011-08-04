Atalanta risk points deduction in betting probe

The federation prosecutor has recommended the club receive the points deduction after a police probe into players making illegal bets and manipulating results.

A committee must agree to the prosecutor's request before the sanction comes into force and a ruling may arrive in the coming days after initial legal arguments are completed on Friday.

The Bergamo-based side look set to avoid a demotion because they still won promotion from Serie B last term, suggesting games were not thrown.

Atalanta captain and former Italy midfielder Cristiano Doni risks a three-and-a-half-year ban for his alleged involvement in betting.

Several other lower league clubs and current and former Serie A players such as ex-Lazio and Italy striker Giuseppe Signori are also waiting to hear their fate.

Fellow top flight side Chievo have agreed to a plea bargain of a fine to avoid further punishment after the probe also focused on them.

Italian football had only just recovered from a 2006 match-fixing scandal which led to Juventus being demoted.

The once mighty club have struggled to rediscover their former glory and they are yet to announce a sponsor for their new stadium despite it opening next month.