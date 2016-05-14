Athletic Bilbao 3 Sevilla 1: Aduriz at the double as three see red

Aritz Aduriz scored twice as Athletic Bilbao capped off their La Liga season with a 3-1 win over cup specialists Sevilla 3-1, marking club icon Carlos Gurpegi's last match before retirement in style in a game that also saw three red cards.

Athletic took the lead after 10 minutes at San Mames, Aduriz turning home the rebound when Raul Garcia's deflected shot was saved by Sergio Rico.

Aduriz then scored Athletic's second and his 36th goal of the season, peeling away at the back post to hit home with a terrific volley back across Rico from Markel Susaeta's pinpoint cross.

Sevilla substitute Coke was sent off for his angry reaction on the sidelines when the referee refused to give his side a free-kick but the visitors grabbed a goal back after 54 minutes when Curro squared for Juan Munoz to tap home.

Timothee Kolodziejczak was then dismissed for the visitors an off-the-ball incident before Susaeta provided Athletic's third goal, crossing for Garcia to glance in a decisive strike.

Athletic's Mikel Rico was shown the third red card of the match for a horror tackle on Sebastian Cristoforo late on.

Sevilla, who rested players ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Liverpool and next weekend's Copa Del Rey showpiece with Barcelona, finish seventh in La Liga, with Athletic moving up to fifth.