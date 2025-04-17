Rangers and Athletic Bilbao played out an entertaining 0-0 draw at Ibrox last week

Athletic Bilbao host Rangers on Thursday in their quarter-final second leg of the 2024-25 Europa League, and we have all the details about live streams and broadcasts globally.

Liam Kelly saved Alex Berenguer's penalty in a dramatic finale that saw Rangers hang on with ten men for the majority of the contest after Robin Propper was sent off after just 13 minutes at Ibrox. The tie is nicely poised at 0-0.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers live streams wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Date: Thursday, April 17 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

• TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Free stream: Sporza (Belgium)

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers for free?

You can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers for free in Belgium on Thursday night.

Flemish-language public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the game going out on the VRT Canvas TV channel and its Sporza website.

Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're Belgium-based but away from home, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers from anywhere

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN