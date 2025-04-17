How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers: Live streams, TV channels for Europa League quarter-final
It's all to play for at the San Mamés Stadium – here's how to tune in
Athletic Bilbao host Rangers on Thursday in their quarter-final second leg of the 2024-25 Europa League, and we have all the details about live streams and broadcasts globally.
Liam Kelly saved Alex Berenguer's penalty in a dramatic finale that saw Rangers hang on with ten men for the majority of the contest after Robin Propper was sent off after just 13 minutes at Ibrox. The tie is nicely poised at 0-0.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers live streams wherever you are in the world.
Key information
• Date: Thursday, April 17 2025
• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Venue: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao
• TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)
• Free stream: Sporza (Belgium)
Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers for free?
You can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers for free in Belgium on Thursday night.
Flemish-language public broadcaster VRT has the rights, with the game going out on the VRT Canvas TV channel and its Sporza website.
Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're Belgium-based but away from home, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.
How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers from anywhere
What if you're away from home for Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers in the UK
In the UK, you can watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers on TNT Sports and Discovery+. On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.
Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers in the US
Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers live stream.
What if you're away from the US right now? You can still access Paramount+ by using a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services. NordVPN comes highly recommended by our colleagues at TechRadar.
Where else can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Rangers?
Canada: DAZN
Australia: Stan Sport
New Zealand: DAZN
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
