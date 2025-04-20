How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Live streams as Los Blancos look to bounce back from Arsenal defeat

Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao for an important game at the upper end of La Liga, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao key information • Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid are in a very tough spot indeed, and there's no easy way out, with the visitors to the Bernabeu on Sunday evening sitting fourth in La Liga and pushing for Champions League qualification.

Madrid exited the Champions League – the competition they have made their own in recent times – on Wednesday after a humbling two-legged defeat at the hands of Arsenal. They had already lost a march in the La Liga title race, finding themselves four points shy of arch-rivals Barcelona with seven games remaining.

Defeat on Sunday would be incredibly damaging and would spark a mini crisis in the Spanish capital. But Athletic Club de Bilbao are no pushovers – in fact, they have incredibly only lost four games out of 31 so far this league campaign, one fewer than both Real and Barca.

What's more, in the return fixture, at the San Mames in December, they beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao for free on GXR on Saturday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao is being shown by Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out on Premier Sports 1 on TV, and on the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao in Canada

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.