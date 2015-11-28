Atleti suffer Tiago blow

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Tiago suffered a broken leg during their La Liga victory over Espanyol on Saturday.

The veteran midfielder was taken to hospital to undergo tests following an innocuous collision with Espanyol's Marco Asensio midway through the first half.

And Atleti, who have now extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 10 games with a 1-0 win – secured by Antoine Griezmann's third-minute goal, have revealed the extent of the 34-year-old's injury.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After an initial examination by the medical services of the club, the Portuguese was taken to hospital for further radiological tests.

"The final medical report indicated that [he] suffered a non-displaced [fracture] in the middle of the right tibia."

Tiago has started 12 of Atleti's 13 league games this season, scoring one goal, and has also been an ever-present throughout their Champions League campaign.