Atleti will not change approach, says Godin

Diego Simeone's men exceeded all expectations last term as they won a first La Liga crown in 18 years and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, losing 4-1 to city rivals Real Madrid.

Those achievements came despite the pre-season of striker Radamel Falcao to Monaco, and the capital club will need to overcome further player departures in order to enjoy more success in the coming campaign.

Striker Diego Costa, left-back Filipe Luis and Adrian Lopez have all left the Vicente Calderon, although the likes of Mario Mandzukic and Antoine Griezmann have come the other way.

Atleti visit Real for the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana next Tuesday, which will serve as the first real test of their new-look side.

But Godin, goalscorer in the 1-1 draw at Barcelona that ensured the Spanish title on the final day of last term in May, is adamant that their game-by-game philosophy will not be altered.

"We're still preparing and getting in shape," Godin said.

"We still have to keep working to improve and feel good. We will try to get there in the best way, convinced that we will be 100 per cent at the time. We will give our all and try to win [against Real].

"The match-by-match is still good for us. It's part of the training. We focus on what's closest in time. Now we are preparing for the Supercopa as our main objective.

"We're not going to change anything. We're going to compete against big teams and we'll try to do everything we can to win the matches, although we know it will be difficult."