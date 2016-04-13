Atletico, Barcelona to put on tactical spectacle - Simao

Simao Sabrosa is expecting a "tactical spectacle" when Atletico Madrid take on Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

Barca take a 2-1 aggregate advantage to the Vicente Calderon after coming from behind to beat Atletico, who had Fernando Torres dismissed in the first half, at Camp Nou last week.

Simao – who had spells at the two clubs earlier in his career – expects Luis Enrique's side to dictate terms on Wednesday, locking his counterpart Diego Simeone into a strategic battle.

However, the 36-year-old hopes Atletico come out on top and go on to meet another of his former clubs, Benfica, in the San Siro final.

"Atletico-Barcelona always brings up interesting things, details to be analysed," Simao told AS. "In the first leg, until Torres' sending off, Simeone had it all controlled and Barca were feeling it, without ideas.

"After the second yellow, everything changed and the Catalans were superior due to having an extra player.

"[In the second leg] Barca will play their football and Atletico will look for a goal without hurrying, although tightening up at all times.

"It will be a tactical spectacle in every way. I'm sure Simeone will have something saved until the end.

"If Atletico is dad and Barca is mum, I'm going with dad. My dream final would be Atletico-Benfica."