Atletico have no weaknesses, Falcao warns Bayern

Bayern Munich will come up against an Atletico Madrid side with no weaknesses when they meet in the Champions League semi-finals, says Radamel Falcao.

Atletico's miserly defence has only conceded five goals on the way to the last four – the joint lowest in the competition – while the frontmen found their scoring boots to oust Barcelona with three goals across two legs in the quarter-finals.

Bayern booked their place in the semis thanks to a 3-2 aggregate win over Benfica, the German giants scoring twice in Lisbon after a 1-0 win at home.

However, Falcao – who scored 70 goals in two years at Vicente Calderon – has warned Bayern that doing the same against Diego Simeone's side will not be so easy.

"Atletico has no weaknesses," he told Sport Bild.

"Everyone knows exactly what he has to do and they work hard together on the pitch, especially defensively."