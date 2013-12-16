Atletico Nacional win to retain Primera A title

It was all on the line at Atletico Nacional after the first leg finished 0-0 between the two sides in Cali.

After 17 minutes, Nestor Camacho deflected a harmless header from a corner into his own net to give Atletico the lead.

Atletico pushed hard for a second goal and were rewarded on 62 minutes as Cali were caught on the break.

A goal kick was flicked on and Jefferson Duque's first touch took him around the goalkeeper to seal the championship.

It is Atletico's 13th Colombian championship – taking them to within one of Millonarios' 14 titles.