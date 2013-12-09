Atletico Paranaense slam 'barbaric events'

Vasco needed a victory to avoid relegation from Serie A, but play was halted after 17 minutes as violent clashes broke out between rival supporters in the stands at Arena Joinville - a neutral venue utilised due to previous problems between supporters of the two clubs.

Paranaense eventually won the tie 5-1 when the match got back underway after a 70-minute delay, but Globo Esporte is reporting that three Vasco fans have been arrested for attempted murder and that four people were taken to hospital in the aftermath of the violence.

And Paranaense, who end the season in third spot, vowed to aid the authorities in bringing anyone involved to justice.

"Clube Atletico Paranaense deplores the barbaric events in their match against Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama," read a statement on the club's website.

"The administrative board and the advisory board of the club shall take all steps to identify those involved and punish them if they have connections with the institution, or to report to the relevant authorities anyone who has had involvement in the unfortunate incidents."