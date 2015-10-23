'Atletico will win Champions League soon' - Juanfran

Juanfran is confident it will not be long before Atletico Madrid win the Champions League.

Atletico went close to hoisting the Champions League trophy aloft in 2013-14, beaten 4-1 in extra-time by city rivals Real Madrid.

The La Liga outfit are back in Europe's premier club competition for a third consecutive season and Spain international defender Juanfran believes Atletico can go all the way.

"Over the last two seasons we have very close to the title although it won't be easy to repeat that," the 30-year-old said in quotes attributed to Sportium after Atletico routed Astana 4-0 on Wednesday.

"Whoever is playing, this team is ready to give the fans a lot of happiness. Atletico will win a Champions League soon."

Juanfran added: "I play to win everything, that's why I've always viewed Atletico as a winning team.

"We're among the best in Europe and we want to win more titles. I'm convinced that this season will be better than the last one."

Atletico are level on six points alongside Benfica in Group C after three matchdays.