Attack-minded City got their rewards against Sevilla, claims Hart

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is not concerned by the defending in front of him despite needing to come from behind in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Sevilla.

Yevhen Konoplyanka opened the scoring early in the Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium before an Adil Rami own goal levelled matters – Kevin De Bruyne netting a late winner as City closed the gap on Group D leaders Juventus.

The Europa League holders caused City plenty of problems as the hosts turned around a deficit to win as in their previous triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach.

When asked whether City were rewarded for not giving up, Hart told BT Sport: "I don't think that's he secret, it's just football against a top team.

"Sevilla have definitely earned themselves a place in this competition, they've won a lot of trophies over the last couple of years and they made it very difficult for us.

"They'd have been more happy with a draw than we would, but we knew we'd get chances and Kevin with a fantastic finish has won us the game.

"We're working hard as a team, we appreciate we're an attacking team so we're going to leave ourselves a little short at the back sometimes.

"Certainly that's somewhere we want to improve, but we want to improve all over the pitch to be the team we want to be."

Matchwinner De Bruyne is now eyeing a repeat dose in Sevlle.

"Even though we didn't have our best game, in the end we tried everything to look for the victory and thankfully in the end we could score," added the Belgian.

"If we get a draw [in Seville] it isn't that bad, but we have the team to attack and I think even Sevilla are very good in possession so we just have to try to get the three points."