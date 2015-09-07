Aubameyang and Piszczek return early to Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lukasz Piszczek have both returned to Borussia Dortmund from international duty early due to injury.

Gabon forward Aubameyang took a knock to his ankle during his country's 4-0 victory over Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday and will sit out Tuesday's friendly against Zambia as a result.

The 26-year-old, who scored the fourth goal in that game, wrote on Twitter that the injury is "not that bad" and he should be in contention for the trip to Hannover in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Piszczek will also hope to be available for Thomas Tuchel's side at the HDI Arena, but the full-back is set for further tests on a groin injury sustained in Poland's 3-1 defeat to Germany in Friday's Euro 2016 qualifier.

The 30-year-old misses Poland's fixture against Gibraltar on Monday.

Dortmund top the Bundesliga after three matches, having made an impressive start under Tuchel's stewardship.