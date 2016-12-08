Aubameyang deserves 99 per cent of credit - Reus

Marco Reus may have scored the equalising goal against Real Madrid to secure top spot for Borussia Dortmund but he credited Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wednesday's decisive Champions League result.

Reus capped a swift counter-attacking move with two minutes remaining as Dortmund overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, enough for the Germans to claim top spot in Group F.

After Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post, Dortmund surged forward at the other end, Aubameyang - who pulled a goal back in the second half - latched on to Emre Mor's pass and raced clear on the right to square for the onrushing Reus and the Germany international made no mistake from close range.

Reus was reluctant to take the plaudits, instead heaping praise on Aubameyang, telling reporters: "The 2-2 belongs to 99 percent to Aubameyang and only one percent to me."

Madrid appeared on track for victory and top spot thanks to Karim Benzema's brace.

But Aubameyang gave the visitors hope with his 19th goal of the season before the Gabon star turned provider at the death.

Reus continued: "It was very important to stand up to Real Madrid twice.

"I was not at a level of 100 percent. This is why I did not start. The risk to absolve 90 minutes was too high. Our start was a little bit chaotic. The order was not that good.

"We did not play some actions very well when we had the chance to counter against two or three Real players. Real had some good chances, so it was a little bit lucky not to get a third goal. We hoped for a lucky punch and reached it.

"In the round of the last 16 there are no easy opponents."