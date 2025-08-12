Television viewers of Friday’s Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be treated to a new title track on Sky Sports Football’s coverage.

The same burst of Celeste’s ‘Stop This Flame’ has been piercing the tranquillity of homes up and down the country for five years, following in a rich history of stings that includes Labrinth, Tom Grennan, Sigma, Tinie Tempah and Moloko.

Now, Sky Sports’ football coverage will be decked out in a few seconds of a reworked version of ‘G.O.A.T.’ by Kasabian, which originally featured on their number one ‘Happenings’ album and has been rewritten and remixed for Sky Sports by frontman Serge Pizzorno.

‘This one’s for everyone out there reaching for more’: Sky Sports return to Kasabian

The remixed version of the new title track is a collaboration with up-and-coming London artist Cristale.

“It was electric teaming up with the incredibly talented Cristale on this track,” said Leicester supporter Pizzorno. “[It’s] all about self-belief and chasing your dreams with everything you’ve got.

“We’re proud of what this song stands for. This one’s for everyone out there reaching for more, on and off the pitch.”

Kasabian have had a song selected as the title track for Sky Sports Football before. After the iconic ‘The Time is Now’ by Moloko, Kasabian’s ‘Club Foot’ was featured for two seasons between 2009 and 2011 and has become the de facto theme song of the Premier League.

“Music has played a major part in Sky’s football coverage since the very start,” said Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes. “It sets the tone and welcomes fans in. We have a long-standing relationship with the band and ‘Club Foot’ is one of the most recognisable tracks we’ve used.

“So to be working with Kasabian again is fantastic.”

The original version of the new title track is the fifth song on Kasabian’s 2024 UK number one album, ‘Happenings’, and hasn’t previously been released as a full single. The reworked version is ‘an upbeat, anthemic new track’ destined to renew the band’s connection with the football industry.

Kasabian’s eighth studio album received 4/5 reviews from The Independent, NME and The Telegraph.

‘G.O.A.T. ft. Cristale’ will be available on Spotify from midnight on Thursday, August 14 before appearing on Sky’s coverage from Anfield on Friday, the first of a minimum of 215 matches to be shown exclusively live on Sky.