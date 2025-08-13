Quiz! Can you name the biggest transfer profits of all time?

If you fancy testing your historical transfer knowledge FourFourTwo football quiz, then you've certainly clicked on the right link.

This quiz is about money. More specifically, it's about profit.

After all, isn't that why we all fell in love with the game in the first place?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every England player to play for Gareth Southgate?

There's an important clarification to be made on this one: we're looking for players who were bought and then sold, not players who developed at a club and were then sold on for major money.

Everybody knows it's not free to nurture a top footballer so let's stop pretending they didn't cost anything.

There are 50 players to name and they've netted their clubs anything between £31m and £125m in juicy profit. We've put 12 minutes on the clock. Good luck!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Finished that quiz? Don't go celebrating just yet. We've got a whole new dressing room of brain-teasers waiting to test even the most dedicated football fanatic. It’s time to prove your mettle once more.

Think you know the beautiful game inside and out? Put your money where your mouth is. See if you can name the 50 most expensive teenagers of all time – and if you’re a real tactical genius, prove it by trying to guess the manager from their career path.

Ready for a true test of memory? We're taking you back through the annals of history. See if you can name every Golden Boot winner at the World Cup between 1930 and 2022 – or, if you prefer Premier League legends over international stars, can you name these 40 Premier League cult heroes? We're talking iconic names and unforgettable moments here.

Finally, for a proper test of club knowledge and a trip to Serie A, get stuck into our quiz where you have to name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither. There's plenty more where that came from below, of course…