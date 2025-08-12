SIX Arsenal players to be sold, in huge fire sale: report

Arsenal could offload as many as six first team players between now and the end of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are believed to have settled most of their incoming transfer business, with striker Viktor Gyokeres and midfielder Martin Zubimendi as the headline acts.

But with start of the new Premier League season just days away, The Athletic reports that there's still work to be done when it comes to cutting the squad down to size.

Six Arsenal stars heading for the exit at the Emirates?

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres and Zubimendi will be expected to elevate Arsenal's abilities in a couple of key areas during the 2025-26 season and Mikel Arteta only has eyes for one prize: the Premier League title.

Arsenal could still add to their ranks but the immediate focus behind the scenes is on six noteworthy sales. Four of the players identified as surplus to requirements were loaned out last season.

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Fabio Vieira, Karl Hein, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson are available to leave the club before the transfer deadline on September 1," writes James McNicholas.

"Vieira is the subject of talks between Arsenal and Stuttgart, while Fulham have held negotiations over Nelson’s return. In both cases, Arsenal favour a permanent deal."

Vieira joined Arsenal from Porto in 2022 and spent last season back at his former club. 25-year-old Nelson has been on the Gunners' books since 2008, making 50 league appearances but spending three seasons out on loan since turning professional.

The England Under-21 international spent 2024-25 at Craven Cottage.

Reiss Nelson in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

McNicholas also reports that a pair of senior first team players could soon be on their way out of Arsenal.

Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko has been at the Emirates since 2022, when he joined the club from Manchester City.

He has one year left on his contract and is reportedly open to seeing out his term and leaving on a free transfer next summer.

"Arsenal, naturally, would prefer a sale in this window," reports The Athletic.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (C) celebrates with Arsenal teammates after scoring against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League (Image credit: Alamy)

Another player apparently getting closer to the exit is Polish international Jakub Kiwior. The 25-year-old is keen on enhanced playing time and willing to move on to get it.

But Arsenal are in no rush to sell the defender and no club has yet met the Gunners' demands.