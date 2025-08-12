Sky Sports announces HUGE new TV show line-up ahead of 2025/26 season

The new Premier League season gets underway with Bournemouth's visit to Anfield to take on champions Liverpool on Friday, August 15.

Sky Sports will broadcast the opening match and many, many more. And the leading Premier League broadcast partner has promised a whole raft of new innovations to go along with its bumper schedule.

A new title track from old favourites Kasabian is just the beginning. So, what else is new?

How many Premier League matches will be shown on Sky Sports?

Firstly and most importantly, Sky Sports' slate of Premier League fixtures in 2025/26 is, in a word, massive.

Sky will show at least 215 fixtures exclusively live, a huge increase from 128 broadcast last season.

They'll include every game on the last day of the Premier League, too, as every match will be shown at once.

For the first time in the UK, every one of those dastardly 2.00pm Sunday matches will be shown live – no more sitting around for two hours wondering what's happening in Aston Villa vs Fulham while Everton vs Wolves is on TV.

Who will be the Premier League pundits on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports has kept its punditry team intact and promises 'special guests' throughout the season.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will offer Sky's usual level of insight to the major broadcasts and Micah Richards will be involved too.

TV presenter Kelly Cates working for Sky Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane will keep things fired up in the middle. Izzy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp will move the conversation through the lines. Daniel Sturridge will be on hand to apply the finishing touch.

Mark Chapman joins the Sky Sports presenting crew alongside the equally familiar faces of Kelly Cates and David Jones.

How can Premier League fans get involved with Sky Sports this season?

From You're On Sky Sports to FanZone, Sky Sports has made frequent attempts to elevate interactivity for its Premier League fans and viewers.

Now, there's Fanalysis – it's a subtle portmanteau combining 'fans' and 'analysis' and promises to integrate 'Fanalysis' throughout Sky's coverage across various media including post-match, Sky Sports News and social media.

This will include supporter-driven player ratings, presumably to the delight of Harry Maguire, and other fan perspectives.

Sky Sports will show 215 Premier League matches (Image credit: Sky Sports)

What else is Sky Sports introducing in 2025/26?

With all that on offer, it made sense for Sky Sports to just sort of supercharge absolutely everything.

Throughout the season, viewers will be treated to Supersized Super Sundays, which will be entertaining even if they're not as delicious as they sound.

On weekends after midweek European matchdays, Sky Sports will show up to four matches simultaneously.

If that poses an obvious question, Sky has the answer: Sky TV, NOW and Sky Sports app users can watch dynamic live coverage from all games at once, with dedicated commentary and analysis.

This tasty multiple view treat will be called Multiview.

If all that sounds a bit much, you can wind down by joining Carragher as he hosts Extra Time, an analysis show that will draw a line under busy Sunday afternoons with multiple fixtures.