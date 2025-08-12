Alexander Isak moves step closer to Liverpool as personal decision sends strong message to Newcastle hierarchy: report

Alexander Isak has reportedly called time on his St. James' Park career with the Swedish international supposedly adamant he has played his last game for the club.

Earlier this month, it was suggested Isak may still be able to reintegrate after Liverpool's rejected £110 million offer was not followed by a second approach.

However, it now appears Isak has no intention of joining the rest of Eddie Howe's squad for the 2025/26 season, despite being contracted until the summer of 2028.

Alexander Isak believes he's played final game for Newcastle

Alexander Isak on the final day of the 2024/25 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Times, Isak has now vacated his Newcastle abode, which went viral earlier this summer after it appeared to have been listed on a property website.

Isak is valued at £150m by Newcastle and the club are not in a position where they will be forced to sell for financial reasons this summer, leading to the possibility of a stalemate between club officials, the player and his representatives, and suitors Liverpool.

Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup earlier this year (Image credit: 2025 Getty Images)

Newcastle begin their 2025/26 campaign away at Aston Villa this Saturday but it seems increasingly unlikely Isak will feature or even be named in Howe's squad.

The Sweden international scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League appearances for Newcastle last term as the club finished fifth in the table, clinching Champions League football for this coming season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is keen to join defeated Carabao Cup and FA Community Shield finalists Liverpool, who have already spent big this summer on the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

As reported by The Athletic, Isak's stance is that there is no way back for him at Newcastle, who have informed the striker he will train on his own, away from the first-team group.

Liverpool were beaten on penalties by Crystal Palace in the 2025-26 FA Community Shield curtain-raiser (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, save for a dramatic U-turn and a softening of tensions towards the 25-year-old Tyneside, the Isak saga appears to be headed only in one direction.

There is every chance Liverpool return with a second bid, worth more than their initial £110m proposal. Newcastle's resolve will be tested and if progress on recruiting a striker has been made by the north-east club, there is an increased likelihood Isak ends up a Reds player.