Newcastle United's 'priority target' emerges as rivals' £80m loss increases transfer likelihood

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a target for Newcastle this summer

FourFourTwo understands Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey could yet make a move to Newcastle this summer.

The 24-year-old is understood to be admired by Eddie Howe and his staff with Newcastle previously making an approach for the Villa man midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

According to The Athletic, Ramsey is a 'priority' target for the Magpies as Howe looks to supplement his attack.

Jacob Ramsey could join Newcastle before transfer deadline

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is a registered as a homegrown, club-trained player for Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Isak is still expected to leave Newcastle in the next three weeks with Liverpool poised to make a second official bid.

This would raise the necessary cash for Newcastle to try and prise Ramsey away from Villa Park.

Alexander Isak is training alone following his failed move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands Aston Villa are open to a sale, should an offer be submitted which meets their internal valuation.

Ramsey's deal still has two years to run in the Midlands, however, the terms of which were signed over three years ago, at a time when the player's first-team prominence was not at its current level.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Talks are ongoing over a new contract between Ramsey's representatives and club executives at Villa Park but a resolution could instead arrive in the form of a move.

Villa are understood to be close to their Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) loss-making limit, having invested ambitiously in their squad over the past number of seasons. Missing out on a guaranteed £80 million income from Champions League qualification last season is also likely to impact the club's finances moving forward.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in pre-season action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramsey is one of three Villa players of interest to Newcastle this summer with Ollie Watkins and John McGinn also admired at St. James' Park.

The Magpies travel to Villa Park this weekend to contest their Premier League season opener.