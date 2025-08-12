Newcastle United's 'priority target' emerges as rivals' £80m loss increases transfer likelihood
One of Newcastle United's priority transfer targets for the remainder of the summer window has been revealed
FourFourTwo understands Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey could yet make a move to Newcastle this summer.
The 24-year-old is understood to be admired by Eddie Howe and his staff with Newcastle previously making an approach for the Villa man midway through the 2023-24 campaign.
According to The Athletic, Ramsey is a 'priority' target for the Magpies as Howe looks to supplement his attack.
Jacob Ramsey could join Newcastle before transfer deadline
Alexander Isak is still expected to leave Newcastle in the next three weeks with Liverpool poised to make a second official bid.
This would raise the necessary cash for Newcastle to try and prise Ramsey away from Villa Park.
FourFourTwo understands Aston Villa are open to a sale, should an offer be submitted which meets their internal valuation.
Ramsey's deal still has two years to run in the Midlands, however, the terms of which were signed over three years ago, at a time when the player's first-team prominence was not at its current level.
Talks are ongoing over a new contract between Ramsey's representatives and club executives at Villa Park but a resolution could instead arrive in the form of a move.
Villa are understood to be close to their Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) loss-making limit, having invested ambitiously in their squad over the past number of seasons. Missing out on a guaranteed £80 million income from Champions League qualification last season is also likely to impact the club's finances moving forward.
Ramsey is one of three Villa players of interest to Newcastle this summer with Ollie Watkins and John McGinn also admired at St. James' Park.
The Magpies travel to Villa Park this weekend to contest their Premier League season opener.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
