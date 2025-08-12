Pick up a free Amazon Gift Card and watch the Premier League wherever you are with this NordVPN deal

The Premier League is back for its 2025/26 season and the players of all 20 clubs will be fighting it out to meet their objectives and make an impact in a World Cup year.

Champions Liverpool have invested heavily in their Premier League title defence and it's sure to be a blockbuster season in England's top division, which remains as popular as ever among fans from all over the world.

You will often find yourself locked out by geo-restrictions, preventing your access.

The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch the Premier League using a VPN

New to a VPN? It's simple. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a handy piece of internet tech that allows your devices to appear as if they're in your usual location.

So, wherever you are in the world, you can access your usual streaming services as if you're at home, allowing uninterrupted use of your favourite sports and TV shows.

There's also a host of privacy and protection benefits for your internet use, making a VPN especially handy when travelling abroad or using public wi-fi for remote work or financial transactions.

Watching the Premier League in the UK

The lead broadcaster of the Premier League in the UK is Sky Sports, which will exclusively air at least 215 matches in the 2025-25 season, up from 128 last year.

Sky Sports is available from £22 per month with a new 24-month Sky TV contract, while streaming packages are available for £25 per month.

TNT Sports will show 52 Premier League matches as well as providing coverage of all three European club competitions and both the men's and women's FA Cup competitions.

TNT Sports streaming is available for £30.99 per month as part of a Discovery+ subscription.

Watching the Premier League in the US

Every 2025/26 Premier League match will be shown on NBC and USA on US television.

All 380 matches will also be streamed online via Peacock, live or delayed depending on TV coverage. Subscriptions start at $10.99 per month.

Premier League streaming around the world

Our TechRadar colleagues have collated the full global list of Premier League broadcasters and streaming partners in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.