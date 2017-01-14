Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn from late equaliser

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hopes Gabon learn their lesson after conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Guinea-Bissau in the Africa Cup of Nations opener.

Aubameyang put the tournament hosts in front in the second half when he tapped home from Denis Bouanga's delivery.

However, Juary Soares headed home from Zezinho's free-kick, conceded by Guelor Kanga, in the 90th minute to salvage a point for the competition debutants.

The Borussia Dortmund striker was frustrated the win escaped Gabon but has his eyes set on maximum points from their remaining Group A fixtures against Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

"It's not an ideal start. The first half was difficult. We were a bit tense at the start, but in the second half played with more freedom," Aubameyang said on beIN Sport.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have conceded at the end. We shouldn't have given the foul away.

"It will teach us not to repeat the same mistakes. We're going to pick up two more wins. We remain positive, we're at home. We made a mistake, we will change course and win the next game."