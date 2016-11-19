Aubameyang: I annoy Dembele to make him better

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he has been "annoying" Borussia Dortmund team-mate Ousmane Dembele in an attempt to draw the best from the French wonderkid.

Dembele has impressed since swapping Ligue 1 for Signa Iduna Park - a path previously trodden by Aubameyang - adding electric pace to an already fleet-footed frontline under Thomas Tuchel.

The France international has only scored twice in 17 Dortmund games so far, a number Aubameyang says ought to be higher.

To that effect, the Gabon striker has taken Dembele under his wing in an attempt to help him realise his potential.

"When you've had a good season in Ligue 1, it's the best solution to come here because you crave continuity," Aubameyang said.

"It was the best solution for him. To join a great club is nice and all, but you have to play the games.

"I told him that the coach was counting on the youngsters and that he would have minutes if he worked well.

"He must continue working hard and never let anything go. I'm always annoying him about the work in front of the goal.

"He's unbelievable and if he succeeds in finishing all his action in front of goal, he will become an amazing player."