Aubameyang: I can match Ronaldo and Messi

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is confident he can match the goalscoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after his stunning start to the season.

Aubameyang has been in remarkable form for the Bundesliga outfit this term and has already netted 20 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is not satisfied yet, though, and wants to reach goalscoring levels usually only achieved by Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars Ronaldo and Messi.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo can score 50 goals in one season, why should I not be able to do the same? I aim to become one of the best strikers in the world," Aubameyang told L'Equipe.

"What am I still missing? I have to remain consistent and continue on this path. I have to put in figures like this season after season, just like Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are doing.

"I do not want to let up. I said a few years ago that I want to become a striker who gets 40 goals a season and I am working hard to achieve just that.

"I have improved a lot in front of goal and have become much more clinical.

"I have come a long way and it is nice to be rewarded now. But this is by no means the end just yet."