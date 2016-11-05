Aubameyang says sorry to Dortmund with four goals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says his four goals in Borussia Dortmund's 5-2 victory over Hamburg on Saturday were a way of apologising for his actions.

A club suspension for "internal reasons" resulted in Aubameyang sitting out the Champions League win over Sporting CP in midweek, the sanction reportedly a result of his unauthorised attendance at a party in Italy.

The Gabon international was restored to the starting line-up at the Volksparkstadion and responded with a scintillating display.

Aubameyang added to a first-half hat-trick with an excellent, drilled finish three minutes after the restart, later assisting Ousmane Dembele for Dortmund's fifth.

The striker was pleased to have atoned for his indiscretions in such a manner, especially amid increased pressure of what had been a four-match winless streak in the Bundesliga.

"I made a mistake and wanted to apologise to the team and coach, so that's it," Aubameyang said in a post-match interview on Sky.

"Everyone knows Dortmund have to win games and when you don't after four games we start to feel the pressure. I think we did well, all the team played well."

When the Bundesliga returns after the international break, Dortmund will entertain leaders Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park.

On the impending Klassiker, Aubameyang added: "We are ready. Now we go to the national team but we know that when we come back we have to be ready."