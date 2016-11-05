Aubameyang scores his quickest Bundesliga goal on Dortmund return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his return to the Borussia Dortmund line-up with a bang by scoring his quickest goal in the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang was left out of Dortmund's Champions League win over Sporting CP in midweek for "internal reasons", with reports suggesting he was being punished for attending a party in Italy without permission.

However, coach Thomas Tuchel restored him to the starting line-up for the Bundesliga visit to Hamburg on Saturday, and the Gabon international responded by scoring inside four minutes.

Aubameyang tapped home from six yards after Rene Adler failed to hold Emre Mor's effort, embracing Tuchel after finding the net before the eighth minute of a Bundesliga clash for the first time.