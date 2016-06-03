Aubameyang seeks Dortmund answers after Hummels and Gundogan exits

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has met with Borussia Dortmund's hierarchy to discuss the club's future after the high-profile departures of Mats Hummels and Ilkay Gundogan.

Gabon coach Jorge Costa sparked a flurry of rumours when he was quoted saying Aubameyang missed a recent friendly with Mauritania to discuss a transfer, with Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly leading the queue for the striker's signature.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke labelled Costa's claims "b******t", and now Aubameyang himself has moved to ease Dortmund fans' fears that he is set to follow Hummels and Gundogan out of Signal Iduna Park.

"I missed Gabon's last two games because I sat down with the Dortmund hierarchy to talk about the club's future," Aubameyang told Fussball Transfers.

"It is rare when you lose two key players in such a short period of time. They were the core of this team.

"But I have faith in the club. There are a lot of opportunities to find good solutions and make some good transfers. I am feeling very well in Dortmund. I do not know what the future holds, but I am happy here.

"Dortmund must make some good signings in order to be ready to challenge Bayern Munich and play in the Champions League again. We are only missing one or two big players to make another step forward.

"We were missing a bit of experience in 2015-16 and had a new coach with a new philosophy. But last season has prepares us well for the future. Last season was a good year and will help us."

Aubameyang has a contract with Dortmund until June 2020.