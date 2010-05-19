Australia results from last two years
By app
May 19 (Reuters) - Australia results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: AC: Asian Cup FR: Friendly
WCQ 06.02.08
Australia 3 Qatar 0
In Melbourne
Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33
- -
FR 22.03.08
Singapore 0 Australia 0
In Singapore
- -
WCQ 26.03.08
China 0 Australia 0
In Kunming
- -
FR 23.05.08
Australia 1 Ghana 0
In Sydney
Scorer: Mile Sterjovski 46
- -
WCQ 01.06.08
Australia 1 Iraq 0
In Brisbane
Scorer: Harry Kewell 47
- -
WCQ 07.06.08
Iraq 1 Australia 0
In Dubai
Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27
- -
WCQ 14.06.08
Qatar 1 Australia 3
In Doha
Scorers:
Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4
Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75
- -
WCQ 22.06.08
Australia 0 China 1
In Sydney
Scorer: Sun Xiang 11
- -
FR 19.08.08
Australia 2 South Africa 2
In London
Scorers:
Australia: Mile Sterjovski 25, Joshua Kennedy 37
South Africa: Siyabonga Nkosi 21, Teko Modise 57
- -
FR 06.09.08
Netherlands 1 Australia 2
In Eindhoven
Scorers:
Netherlands: Klaas Jan Huntelaar 5
Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Joshua Kennedy 75
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1
In Tashkent
Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26
- -
