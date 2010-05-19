Trending

Australia results from last two years

By

May 19 (Reuters) - Australia results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: AC: Asian Cup FR: Friendly

WCQ 06.02.08

Australia 3 Qatar 0

In Melbourne

Scorers: Joshua Kennedy 10, Tim Cahill 18, Marco Bresciano 33

- -

FR 22.03.08

Singapore 0 Australia 0

In Singapore

- -

WCQ 26.03.08

China 0 Australia 0

In Kunming

- -

FR 23.05.08

Australia 1 Ghana 0

In Sydney

Scorer: Mile Sterjovski 46

- -

WCQ 01.06.08

Australia 1 Iraq 0

In Brisbane

Scorer: Harry Kewell 47

- -

WCQ 07.06.08

Iraq 1 Australia 0

In Dubai

Scorer: Emad Mohammed 27

- -

WCQ 14.06.08

Qatar 1 Australia 3

In Doha

Scorers:

Qatar: Khalfan Al Khalfan 90+4

Australia: Brett Emerton 17, 56, Harry Kewell 75

- -

WCQ 22.06.08

Australia 0 China 1

In Sydney

Scorer: Sun Xiang 11

- -

FR 19.08.08

Australia 2 South Africa 2

In London

Scorers:

Australia: Mile Sterjovski 25, Joshua Kennedy 37

South Africa: Siyabonga Nkosi 21, Teko Modise 57

- -

FR 06.09.08

Netherlands 1 Australia 2

In Eindhoven

Scorers:

Netherlands: Klaas Jan Huntelaar 5

Australia: Harry Kewell 44pen, Joshua Kennedy 75

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Uzbekistan 0 Australia 1

In Tashkent

Scorer: Scott Chipperfield 26

- -