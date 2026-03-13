Jump To:

World Cup 2026 broadcasters: The complete list of TV hosts in every country

By , published

World Cup 2026 broadcasters are still being announced, as the global game is beamed into every home and venue on the planet this summer

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina (3) and France (3) (Argentina win 4-2 on penalties) at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi with the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)
Need a list of World Cup 2026 broadcasters? We've got your back.

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, it's not just the squads that are preparing for the tournament in North America: it's TV companies, too, who will be picking elite rosters to pore over the action in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

United Kingdom

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for the United Kingdom?

RIGA, LATVIA - OCTOBER 14: Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team&amp;amp;apos;s second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Latvia and England at Daugava Stadium on October 14, 2025 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

BBC and ITV will share rights to the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, the BBC and ITV will share the rights to the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament free-to-air on terrestrial television across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Both channels will be showing the final separately, while home nations games will be split between the two broadcasters.

United States

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for the United States?

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States sprints during a game between Saudi Arabia and USMNT at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain.

US rights will be shared by Fox Sports and Telemundo (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

All 104 World Cup matches will be shown across various Fox Sports properties in the USA. 70 will be available on broadcast television with the other 34 viewable on the FS1 cable channel.

Spanish-language coverage will be available on NBC Universal's Telemundo throughout the World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Australia and New Zealand?

New Zealand&amp;rsquo;s Luke Brooke-Smith makes a run down the side line during the international friendly football match between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Bradley / AFP)

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the World Cup on SBS and TVNZ (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Australia, all 104 matches can be streamed via SBS On Demand, with the top picks shown on the SBS and SBS Viceland television channels.

Meanwhile, fans in New Zealand will be able to watch the All Whites and a selection of big matches on TVNZ and TVNZ+ completely free. The broadcaster will make every match available on the TVNZ+ Event Pass.

South Africa

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for South Africa?

South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between South Africa and Nigeria at Toyota Stadium on September 09, 2025 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

South African coverage of the World Cup will be handled by SABC, New World TV and SuperSport (Image credit: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa's public service broadcaster, SABC, will lead World Cup 2026 coverage in the former World Cup host nation. Matches will be available across a variety of SABC channels as well as on the SABC Plus streaming platform.

France

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for France?

Kylian Mbappe gestures after scoring for France against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

M6 and beIN Sports will broadcast the World Cup in France (Image credit: Getty Images)

beIN Sports has the rights to show all 104 World Cup 2026 matches on its suite of paid TV channels.

54 matches will be broadcast on the M6 free-to-air commercial network.

Spain

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Spain?

Spain defender Pedro Porro

Spain's World Cup broadcasters will be RTVE, Mediapro and DAZN (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup watchers in Spain will be tuning in to matches for free on RTVE and on DAZN, which will broadcast all 104 matches behind a paywall as part of a deal with Mediapro.

Germany

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Germany?

Assan Ouedraogo of Germany celebrates scoring his team&#039;s sixth goal with teammates Felix Nmecha and Nathaniel Brown during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Germany and Slovakia at Red Bull Arena on November 17, 2025 in Leipzig, Germany.

ARD, Magenta Sport and ZDF will show the World Cup in Germany (Image credit: Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

All 104 matches at World Cup 2026 will be broadcast in Germany on Magenta Sport, which is part of Deutsche Telekom and secured the rights for every game, while public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will each show 30 matches.