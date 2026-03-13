World Cup 2026 broadcasters: The complete list of TV hosts in every country

Need a list of World Cup 2026 broadcasters? We've got your back.

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, it's not just the squads that are preparing for the tournament in North America: it's TV companies, too, who will be picking elite rosters to pore over the action in the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer.

Here's your complete guide to who's got the rights everywhere on Earth.

United Kingdom

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for the United Kingdom?

BBC and ITV will share rights to the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, the BBC and ITV will share the rights to the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament free-to-air on terrestrial television across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



Both channels will be showing the final separately, while home nations games will be split between the two broadcasters.

United States

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for the United States?

US rights will be shared by Fox Sports and Telemundo (Image credit: Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

All 104 World Cup matches will be shown across various Fox Sports properties in the USA. 70 will be available on broadcast television with the other 34 viewable on the FS1 cable channel.



Spanish-language coverage will be available on NBC Universal's Telemundo throughout the World Cup.

Australia and New Zealand

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Australia and New Zealand?

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can watch the World Cup on SBS and TVNZ (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Australia, all 104 matches can be streamed via SBS On Demand, with the top picks shown on the SBS and SBS Viceland television channels.



Meanwhile, fans in New Zealand will be able to watch the All Whites and a selection of big matches on TVNZ and TVNZ+ completely free. The broadcaster will make every match available on the TVNZ+ Event Pass.

South Africa

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for South Africa?

South African coverage of the World Cup will be handled by SABC, New World TV and SuperSport (Image credit: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

South Africa's public service broadcaster, SABC, will lead World Cup 2026 coverage in the former World Cup host nation. Matches will be available across a variety of SABC channels as well as on the SABC Plus streaming platform.

France

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for France?

M6 and beIN Sports will broadcast the World Cup in France (Image credit: Getty Images)

beIN Sports has the rights to show all 104 World Cup 2026 matches on its suite of paid TV channels.



54 matches will be broadcast on the M6 free-to-air commercial network.

Spain

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Spain?

Spain's World Cup broadcasters will be RTVE, Mediapro and DAZN (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup watchers in Spain will be tuning in to matches for free on RTVE and on DAZN, which will broadcast all 104 matches behind a paywall as part of a deal with Mediapro.

Germany

Who are the World Cup 2026 broadcasters for Germany?

ARD, Magenta Sport and ZDF will show the World Cup in Germany (Image credit: Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

All 104 matches at World Cup 2026 will be broadcast in Germany on Magenta Sport, which is part of Deutsche Telekom and secured the rights for every game, while public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will each show 30 matches.