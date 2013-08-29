Australian cup competition gets go ahead

Football Federation Australia has given the green light to the FFA Cup national knockout competition for next year.

FFA chief David Gallop revealed on Thursday the board had approved the concept in principal, with only TV rights and sponsorship deals needing to be sorted to make it happen.

The tournament will be run similarly to England's famous FA Cup, with amateur and semi-professional clubs around the country to be involved in the early rounds.

The A-League clubs will then enter the draw at a later stage with the final likely to be played in December.

"The idea of the FFA Cup has captured the imagination of the football community and there's a huge groundswell of support," Gallop said in a statement on Thursday.

"Everyone in the game is keen for this concept to come to life, but the prudent way forward is to ensure the right commercial and organisational foundations are in place.

"FFA management now has a mandate to conclude the many positive talks we've had with broadcasters, sponsors and commercial partners."