Ayew apologises for 'impulsive' red card
Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew has expressed regret to the club's fans via his Instagram page after his red card in the defeat at West Ham.
Jordan Ayew has apologised to Aston Villa supporters after he was sent off in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham for elbowing Aaron Cresswell.
Ayew clashed with West Ham left-back Cresswell off the ball and was duly shown a straight red card after just 17 minutes of Tuesday's Premier League clash at Upton Park.
Michail Antonio and Cheikhou Kouyate scored second-half goals to secure the win for Slaven Bilic's side, leaving rock-bottom Villa 10 points from safety.
Writing on his Instagram account, Ayew said: "Looking back at my impulsive actions I sincerely apologise to the supporters of Villa, my teammates, Villa staff and my coach.
"I take full responsibility for my actions and I don't wish to dwell on my mistake.
"Rather I want to look forward to playing again to prove myself to be true to claret and blue as I have done from the moment I joined the club.
"I do not intend to slow down now.
"To my fans and everyone I offended, I ask that you join me in moving on from this unfortunate situation as I continue to focus on my career and the success of the team.
"We fight till the end. Up the Villa!"
