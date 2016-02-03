Ayew apologises for 'impulsive' red card

Jordan Ayew has apologised to Aston Villa supporters after he was sent off in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham for elbowing Aaron Cresswell.

Ayew clashed with West Ham left-back Cresswell off the ball and was duly shown a straight red card after just 17 minutes of Tuesday's Premier League clash at Upton Park.

Michail Antonio and Cheikhou Kouyate scored second-half goals to secure the win for Slaven Bilic's side, leaving rock-bottom Villa 10 points from safety.

Writing on his Instagram account, Ayew said: "Looking back at my impulsive actions I sincerely apologise to the supporters of Villa, my teammates, Villa staff and my coach.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and I don't wish to dwell on my mistake.

"Rather I want to look forward to playing again to prove myself to be true to claret and blue as I have done from the moment I joined the club.

"I do not intend to slow down now.

"To my fans and everyone I offended, I ask that you join me in moving on from this unfortunate situation as I continue to focus on my career and the success of the team.

"We fight till the end. Up the Villa!"