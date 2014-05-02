Ayew backs Bielsa to revitalise Marseille

The former Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao coach has been linked with a move to France in recent months and the two parties have reportedly reached an agreement.

No official announcement has been made regarding the club's next boss, but forward Ayew believes that Bielsa would be an excellent choice at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille sit sixth in the table with three games remaining and the Ghana international hopes that whoever takes over can improve on their disappointing campaign.

"Whether Bielsa or another, what matters to me is that OM will develop next season and the (right) mentality will be chosen," he said.

"Because at the moment, despite all the talk about Bielsa, we do not know (what is happening).

"I think he (Bielsa) can bring a lot to OM, including a new look."

Ayew's own future remains unclear, but he is keen to stay at the club beyond next season when his contract is due to expire.

"I would like to stay but we'll see if Bielsa wants to me," he added. "But the club has other priorities to address.

"When the club is ready, we will discuss. The president knows where to find me."