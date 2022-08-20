Ayr move top of Scottish Championship with win at Cove

Ayr climbed to the top of the Scottish Championship following a 2-1 victory at Cove.

The Honest Men dominated early on and Dipo Akinyemi struck the bar and Mark McKenzie also went close before they took a deserved lead after 59 minutes.

Mark Reynolds was penalised for handball and Ben Dempsey coolly struck home from the spot.

Akinyemi then gave Ayr breathing space when he tapped home from close range nine minutes later before Jamie Masson replied with a consolation penalty in stoppage time.