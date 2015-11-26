Azpilicueta: Chelsea on right track again

Cesar Azpilicueta feels Chelsea are on the right track again after a difficult start to the season and is determined to make it three wins in succession when they visit Tottenham on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's men beat Norwich 1-0 last weekend, before seeing off Maccabi Tel Aviv 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A difficult task awaits when they take on fifth-placed Spurs at White Hart Lane, but Azpilicueta nonetheless sees reasons for optimism.

"It's a start. Obviously we want to carry on, we are in a position where we've come from two wins in a row, two games in which we've played really well and players are getting confidence back," Azpilicueta told the official Chelsea website.

"We'll take it step by step. Now we have a tough game against Tottenham away on Sunday and we want to keep going.

"We were playing well in the last few games prior to Norwich as well, but we didn't get the results we deserved.

"Obviously for confidence it's hard but you have to face the reality, keep working, keep trying and I think now the results are coming for us."

Reigning champions Chelsea sit 15th in the Premier League table heading into the encounter with Tottenham, having collected 14 points from 13 games.