Azpilicueta targets more Chelsea trophies

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is desperate to win more silverware with the Stamford Bridge side after signing a contract renewal this week.

The Spain international has made 200 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea following his appearance against Sunderland in midweek, winning the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta remains hungry for more, though, and is adamant his best is yet to come, after signing terms through to 2020 this week.

"Having played 200 games for Chelsea is a good number, when I arrived I would not have imagined I would play that many games," Azpilicueta told the club's official website.

"I just want to keep going because obviously I have a lot more to give. It is a nice figure to reach but I want to achieve more because I feel I can, I want to win more trophies for this club.

"I have improved a lot. When I first came I was a right-back and in the first few months I was not playing too much. There was then a transition where I ended up playing as a left-back for a long time and now I am playing as part of a three-man central defence.

"I always try to give my best and respond to what the manager wants. Playing in different positions enables you to improve and learn."