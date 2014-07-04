AZ's Johannsson to undergo ankle surgery
AZ striker Aron Johannsson is to undergo surgery on his ankle after his FIFA World Cup campaign with the United States came to an end.
Johansson was part of Jurgen Klinsmann's 23-man squad for the finals in Brazil, the USA impressing many with their performances in reaching the second round, where they were beaten 2-1 by Belgium after extra-time.
The 23-year-old featured in the opening match - a 2-1 win over Ghana - as a first-half substitute for the injured Jozy Altidore.
Johannsson failed to make any further appearances in the tournament, and a statement on AZ's official website on Friday confirmed he was to undergo the procedure.
"Aron Johannsson will this month have surgery on his ankle," it read.
"The striker suffered for a while with the complaint to the joint. Johannsson is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks."
The news comes as a blow to AZ, who were indebted to Johannsson's 17 league goals for their eighth-place finish in Eredivisie last season.
