Babel agrees to join Hoffenheim

A bid for the 24-year-old was accepted last week and Babel will travel to Hoffenheim, who lie eighth in the Bundesliga table, on Tuesday to finalise terms.

Babel joined Liverpool for around 10 million pounds from Ajax Amsterdam in 2007 weeks after helping the Netherlands win the Under-21 European championship with his pace and direct running.

But despite showing occasional flashes of his ability he has been unable to establish a place in the Liverpool first team and was fined by the club for posting on Twitter his frustration at not being selected.

He fell foul of Twitter again when he was fined 10,000 pounds last week after posting a doctored picture of referee Howard Webb wearing a Manchester United shirt following Liverpool's FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford.