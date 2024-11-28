Fulham linked with banned midfielder - in potentially the transfer of the decade

Fulham’s promising start to the season sees them truly knocking on the door of European football for the first time in a while.

It may prompt Marco Silva to urge those above him to go out into the market this winter to bolster his squad and hopefully help sustain the challenge.

To assist the cause, one of the west London club’s former players has tipped them to go after a blockbuster gamble on a currently banned midfielder that would shock the world.

Ryan Babel urges Fulham to go after Paul Pogba

Former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is close to finish his doping ban (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Fulham and Liverpool winger Ryan Babel has said currently-banned midfielder Paul Pogba should consider a move to Craven Cottage.

Speaking to Instant Casino, Babel said: “I think he [Pogba] could deliver for teams like Fulham, the teams where the pressure is not as high as Man United.”

Former Fulham midfielder Ryan Babel suggests that fellow flashy-haired magician Paul Pogba should follow in his footsteps (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The French midfielder had been serving a four-year ban for doping offences that was recently reduced to 18 months on appeal when officials accepted his taking of additional testosterone was “not intentional”, meaning he will be eligible to train in January ahead of resuming his career in March.

His most recent club, Juventus, mutually agreed to terminate his contract this month, but the 31-year-old is keen to get back on the pitch.

“He’d be in the spotlight if he joined one of the top four teams,” Babel continued. “I think, you know, with all the trauma and things that he’s experienced; I think for him it would be good to join a team that doesn’t necessarily have the pressure to win the title.

“He hasn’t played football in a long time. It’s not easy to come back in at that level, it won’t be easy for him, but of course, he has the talent to do it.”

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Fulham can pull off a move for Pogba it could be an incredible deal.

Pogba has been out for a while, so top teams may be hesitant, but this is a World Cup-winning midfielder only just in his 30s we’re talking about; his quality on his day is undeniable.

However, big money moves from the likes of Saudi Arabia and the United States will undoubtedly be on the table — it would rest heavily on Pogba’s priorities heading into this stage of his career.