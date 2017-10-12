Ryan Babel hits woodwork three times in a row trying to score in Netherlands training

It seems even training wasn't going so well for Dick Advocaat's men.

This clip was taken from a session before Holland's crunch match against Sweden – one that required the Dutch to win by a seven-goal margin to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With shooting practice firmly on the agenda, Babel saw his first attempts cannon back to him via the right-hand post, the bar, and then the first post again respectively. He followed those up with a woeful fourth shot that flew high above goal as his onlooking team-mates sarcastically applauded him.

Holland went on to beat Sweden 2-0 courtesy of an Arjen Robben brace on his last international appearance, but it wasn't enough to see them through and the Oranje will miss their second consecutive major tournament.

Anyone know where that ball landed?

