Bacuna amazed by Benteke's positive outlook

The Aston Villa striker suffered heartbreak in April, when he sustained the serious injury which ruled him out of going to the World Cup with Belgium.

Benteke is expected to be out until October, but team-mate Bacuna has revealed that the 23-year-old is full of optimism.

"The time he got injured was just before the World Cup," he told Villa's official website.

"I felt really bad for him. I saw him smiling and stuff and I said to him 'do you not feel it'?

"He said that God just taught him to be happy. That's also what his parents taught him.

"Everybody who gets a big injury before a World Cup would feel it because everyone has feelings.

"But he just tried to take the positives out of it and move on.

"He's doing very well at the moment. I think next week he starts running. I hope he gets fit soon because he's a really important team-mate. He's such a positive person."