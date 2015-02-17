Badstuber: The important weeks start now

The German champions currently sit top of the Bundesliga and have recorded back-to-back victories following a minor blip upon their return from the mid-season break.

Bayern are also into the third round of the DFB Pokal and visit Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday.

"The important weeks start now for the club, for us," said Badstuber. "We need to focus. Every game is do or die, so you need to deliver at the right time.

"These weeks will get interesting, so we need the whole team and we will try to get positive results"

Badstuber, whose recent career has been blighted by knee and thigh injuries, is yet to feature in this year's Champions League, but urged caution ahead of Tuesday's encounter with Shakhtar in Lviv.

"Everyone knows Shakhtar, they have been in the Champions League for many years," he added. "So we're warned about their strength, we'll analyse and will face Shakhtar well prepared in both games."