Baggio warns Balotelli not to waste his talent

Italy great Roberto Baggio has pleaded with Mario Balotelli not to let his talent go to waste after being given the chance to reboot his career at Milan.

Balotelli scored the first competitive goal of his second stint at Milan in a 3-2 Serie A victory over Udinese on Tuesday, having arrived back at San Siro on loan following an unhappy season at Liverpool last term.

The 25-year-old striker met Baggio later in the week, posting an image of his meeting with the "legend" on Instagram.

And La Repubblica now quotes Baggio as telling Balotelli: "You have a huge talent, do not to waste it.

"You have to believe more in yourself as a person"

Balotelli will be looking to add to his tally when Milan visit Genoa on Sunday.